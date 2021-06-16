Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Jackson Police Department, a 28-year-old man was fatally shot on E. Northside Drive in Jackson.

JPD says they received an armed robbery in process call around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Shell Sprint Mart.

Once police arrived, the suspect, Solomon Jamison, began firing shots inside of the business and then proceeded to shoot at officers who were outside the premises.

Officers began to return fire, striking Jamison. He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No officers or civilians were injured in the shootout.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.