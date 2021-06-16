Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun

By KSNV staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Police in Nevada were interrogating an accused child killer when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The suspect grabbed one of the officer’s guns.

Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments after he admitted to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, police said.

According to police, Rhodes told them he punched the toddler several times until he stopped breathing.

Police also said he drew them a map showing where he hid Amari’s body.

As Rhodes struggles with his handcuffs, detectives rush in and attempt to calm him down.

He grabbed a gun from the officer’s holster, and a frightening struggle happens as detectives fought to make sure Rhodes could not get a good grip on the gun.

Thankfully, they were able to get it out of his hands without anyone being injured.

Rhodes is expected in court later this month. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
These headstones are among those relocated to the UMMC Cemetery in 1992. The photos were...
U. of Miss. Medical Center gets funding to begin exhumation of thousands of bodies under hospital soil

Latest News

After two months of hard work, 81-year-old Gene’s home of 40 years is no longer a hoard. Hazmat...
‘They saved my life’: 81-year-old’s hoarder house receives extreme makeover
The owner of the hazmat business that helped with the makeover says hoarding is really a sign...
Hazmat crew helps 81-year-old woman with hoarder house makeover
The book, released in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, offered a...
Bolton feels 'vindication' that criminal probe into book dropped
An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in...
FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe
The shootout happened after FBI agents swarmed a New Jersey apartment complex, cornering the...
Alleged kidnapper killed in shootout with FBI; victim rescued