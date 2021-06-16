Baby Faces
Magnolia Classic Cluster Dog Show returns to Trade Mart and Coliseum

The Brandon Kennel Club of Mississippi and Mississippi State Kennel Club have announced the...
The Brandon Kennel Club of Mississippi and Mississippi State Kennel Club have announced the dates for the 2021 Magnolia Classic Cluster Dog Show.(Mississippi State Kennel Club)
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Kennel Club of Mississippi and Mississippi State Kennel Club have announced the dates for the 2021 Magnolia Classic Cluster Dog Show.

The event will take place from Thursday, August to Sunday August 22, 2021.

The four day show will include:

  • Conformation match
  • Obedience matches
  • Jr Showmanship seminar and Novice Handling clinic
  • AKC Canine Good Citizenship, CGCA, and Trick Dog tests
  • OFA CAER Eye Clinic

The gate fee is a $2 donation to help local dogs. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free.

MAGNOLIA CLASSIC CLUSTER DOG SHOWS 2021
MAGNOLIA CLASSIC CLUSTER DOG SHOWS 2021(Magnolia Classic Dog Shows)

