Magnolia Classic Cluster Dog Show returns to Trade Mart and Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Kennel Club of Mississippi and Mississippi State Kennel Club have announced the dates for the 2021 Magnolia Classic Cluster Dog Show.

The event will take place from Thursday, August to Sunday August 22, 2021.

The four day show will include:

Conformation match

Obedience matches

Jr Showmanship seminar and Novice Handling clinic

AKC Canine Good Citizenship, CGCA, and Trick Dog tests

OFA CAER Eye Clinic

The gate fee is a $2 donation to help local dogs. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free.

