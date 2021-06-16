JPS recruits tutors for 2021-2022 school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson public schools is teaming up with Americorp to provide tutors for kids that need help in reading and math.

“Without a strong foundation early on, many kids will fall behind in reading. The problem is most acute for children living in poverty, children of color, English Language Learners, and children with disabilities,” explains Karla Edwards, director of Mississippi programs.

Tutors can help students build reading or math skills, while receiving additional benefits.

Benefits include:

A stipend up to $500 every two weeks

Extra for tuition or student loans (up to $2172). Tutors 55 and older may gift the award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child.

Excellent training and support.

No teaching experience is required.

Tutors may also be eligible for child care assistance and free health insurance.

Those interested in learning more and applying can find more information here.

