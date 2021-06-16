JPS creates plan to help students who struggled with virtual learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson Public Schools gets ready for the new school year, district officials say while some students thrived while learning virtually- others did not.

“It is so important that we re-engage in-person and we build on those relationships, and we give our scholars every opportunity to meet with success,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought an enormous number of challenges for students learning virtually across the state.

Greene says although some students struggled, JPS is committed to making sure the pandemic does not have a lasting negative academic impact on them.

“We have been working to understand those struggles and understand where they are through observations and student work products,” he said. “The accountability system was waived this past year in terms of accountability grades for schools and district. We did take the state test, so we will utilize those assessments, those as well as our benchmarks to help us to determine where we pick up with our scholars.”

The district has come up with a plan for the students who have fallen behind or who desire to increase their reading, writing and arithmetic skills.

" We are utilizing a summer program, a really robust summer program where the morning is focused on some of those key standards and skills that our young people have struggled with traditionally, and really going hard and focusing on the summer. And we have about 4,000 scholars in our summer school.”

Greene says the academic assistance will continue when students return in the fall for in-person learning.

“We’ve got individualized learning plans for our young people, whether there is identified learning the art challenge, or you just happen to be a young person who made it to the pandemic. We want everyone to start off with a really intentional plan to support their learning. We will do that, and we have afterschool programming to build for our scholars. We have many community partners raising their hands and saying they want to be a part of what works for your schools.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.