Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPS creates plan to help students who struggled with virtual learning

By Patrice Clark
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson Public Schools gets ready for the new school year, district officials say while some students thrived while learning virtually- others did not.

“It is so important that we re-engage in-person and we build on those relationships, and we give our scholars every opportunity to meet with success,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought an enormous number of challenges for students learning virtually across the state.

Greene says although some students struggled, JPS is committed to making sure the pandemic does not have a lasting negative academic impact on them.

“We have been working to understand those struggles and understand where they are through observations and student work products,” he said. “The accountability system was waived this past year in terms of accountability grades for schools and district. We did take the state test, so we will utilize those assessments, those as well as our benchmarks to help us to determine where we pick up with our scholars.”

The district has come up with a plan for the students who have fallen behind or who desire to increase their reading, writing and arithmetic skills.

" We are utilizing a summer program, a really robust summer program where the morning is focused on some of those key standards and skills that our young people have struggled with traditionally, and really going hard and focusing on the summer. And we have about 4,000 scholars in our summer school.”

Greene says the academic assistance will continue when students return in the fall for in-person learning.

“We’ve got individualized learning plans for our young people, whether there is identified learning the art challenge, or you just happen to be a young person who made it to the pandemic. We want everyone to start off with a really intentional plan to support their learning. We will do that, and we have afterschool programming to build for our scholars. We have many community partners raising their hands and saying they want to be a part of what works for your schools.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
13-year-old boy killed after being hit by vehicle in Morton
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).
‘I hope he sleeps better because of his decision’: Thompson calls out Reeves as COVID-19 unemployment ends
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack

Latest News

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., check her mobile phone on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 8, 2021,...
Sen. Hyde-Smith no-show for dinner hosted by VP Harris due to ‘previous commitment’
Scott Crawford and attorney Andrew Bizer pose for a self portrait outside the U.S. Federal...
Judge invokes Goldfinger in ruling Fondren resident has standing to sue Hinds Co.
Less Humid, Seasonable Heat Ahead of Deep Tropical Moisture Returns This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: less humid, staying hot late week; watching Gulf low this weekend
Tropical impacts are possible over the weekend.
Peyton's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
In the past, Jehovah’s Witnesses have gathered together for their annual conventions at venues...
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel 6K in-person conventions to host global, virtual event