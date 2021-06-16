Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel 6K in-person conventions to host global, virtual event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses are cancelling 6,000 conventions to break tradition and host a virtual event for the second time in a row.

“Powerful by Faith” is the theme for the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting 15-20 million people in 240 countries.

Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

Janel and Jason Scott of Jackson look forward to this yearly event.

“One of my greatest joys of attending is seeing so many different races and backgrounds worshipping in unity,” says Jason.

“Although I miss seeing everyone in person, watching the convention virtually allows me to really focus on the program.

Janel also enjoyed being with friends that she didn’t see often, however she has found benefits from the virtual format of the convention.

“Having the program virtually has been such a blessing. Not only is it convenient that we can view it from the comfort of our homes, but for me personally, the pandemic has made it such a challenge to maintain my joy. Being able to re-watch the program and reflect on encouraging points was beneficial in helping me keep a positive attitude this past year.”

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship—even virtually—as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

All are invited to attend the event by going here or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.

The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.

Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Global Virtual Event in 240 Lands, 500+ Languages (Jehovah's Witnesses United States of America)

