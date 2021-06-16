Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson’s Juneteenth Fireworks Extravaganza moved to Friday, due to inclement weather

(KEYC News Now)
By Anthony Warren
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Juneteenth festivities have been moved up to Friday, due to the threat of inclement weather Saturday.

The 2021 Juneteenth Fireworks Extravaganza is slated for 7 p.m., Friday, June 18, at the Jackson Convention Complex, at 105 E. Pascagoula St. downtown.

Food vendors will be on hand at the family-friendly event.

Those in attendance will be required to wear a facemask or covering.

No glass containers, grills, or tents will be permitted. However, lawn chairs will be allowed.

Fireworks will begin at nightfall.

Free admission will continue to be offered Saturday, June 19, at the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
These headstones are among those relocated to the UMMC Cemetery in 1992. The photos were...
U. of Miss. Medical Center gets funding to begin exhumation of thousands of bodies under hospital soil

Latest News

no trash pickup
‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex
‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex
‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-16-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-16-21)
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
85-year-old Meridian man forced to sleep in hotels after home hit by school bus
85-year-old Meridian man forced to sleep in hotels after home hit by school bus