Jackson’s Juneteenth Fireworks Extravaganza moved to Friday, due to inclement weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Juneteenth festivities have been moved up to Friday, due to the threat of inclement weather Saturday.

The 2021 Juneteenth Fireworks Extravaganza is slated for 7 p.m., Friday, June 18, at the Jackson Convention Complex, at 105 E. Pascagoula St. downtown.

Food vendors will be on hand at the family-friendly event.

Those in attendance will be required to wear a facemask or covering.

No glass containers, grills, or tents will be permitted. However, lawn chairs will be allowed.

Fireworks will begin at nightfall.

Free admission will continue to be offered Saturday, June 19, at the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.

