Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis directs Florida law enforcement to deploy to southern border in Texas, Arizona

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed for state law enforcement agencies to send...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed for state law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to the southern borders in Texas and Arizona.(News Service of Florida)
By Cristi McKee
Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed for state law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to the southern borders in Texas and Arizona.

The announcement came at a Wednesday afternoon press conference in Pensacola, which WCTV streamed live on Facebook.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said Gov. DeSantis at the press conference. “The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

The following sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement agencies have already committed to sending aid:

  • The Florida Highway Patrol
  • The Florida Department of Law Enforcement
  • The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Brevard County Sheriff’s Office
  • Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • Holmes County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pasco County Sheriff’s Office
  • Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
  • Walton County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating this deployment of the law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W

Latest News

Lajessica Re’Sha Miller, 34 (L), Anna Nicole Haymer, 19 (R)
Vicksburg women arrested after shootout at Deluxe Inn Hotel
Police at the scene of the home on Hillcrest Street
Vicksburg woman comes home to find intruder, shoots him
Quiet Weather Holds On Thursday Before Waves of Rain, Storms Return This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry Thursday; tropical downpours by late Friday, into weekend
Grant to boost adult learning and literacy programs at Jackson State University
Sandquaneittra Floyd
Pike Co. woman sought for aggravated assault on officer, shooting vehicle