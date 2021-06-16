First Alert Forecast: less humid, staying hot late week; watching Gulf low this weekend

It’s absolutely gorgeous outside today! Not only are we enjoying lots of sunshine, but we are also enjoying pretty pleasant and comfortable conditions as well thanks to the drier air that’s been filtering in across the region. We’ll see seasonal temperatures this afternoon with highs in the lower 90′s around the area under mainly sunny skies. With the lower humidity in place for today, feels like temperatures should be pretty close to actual air temperatures. Expect overnight lows a bit cooler in the mid and upper 60′s with clear skies.

It's a nice day out this afternoon☀️



We'll enjoy lots of sunshine throughout our Wednesday with highs near 90°! It will also feel more comfortable out too with drier air in place. #mswx pic.twitter.com/R2DEmAaTB0 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 16, 2021

Highs will remain in the lower 90′s through the rest of the work week with relatively lower humidity continuing as well. Unfortunately, the drier conditions won’t last for very long. By this weekend, more humid and unsettled conditions will return with tropical moisture moving in along with the chance to see impacts from a tropical system as well. We’ll likely see a tropical depression form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next day or 2 as a disturbance has a high chance for development over the next 5 days. We’ll continue to have more updates on our potential impacts over the next couple of days, but localized flash flooding is possible over the weekend with several inches of rain possible, especially off to the south.

With decent chances for rain this weekend, expect cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the middle 80′s. This system should clear the area by early next week, but a cold front looks to drop into the area bringing more rain to the area.

