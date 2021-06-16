Baby Faces
Brandon Emergency Support Unit named finalist in ‘Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards’

By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 3 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Emergency Support Unit was named a finalist among first responder organizations in the Land Rover “Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards.”

To honor the 70-year history of the brand, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted New Defender SUV to seven organizations to help further their charitable efforts.

The Brandon non-profit was recognized for its work providing a number of emergency response services to the city and surrounding communities, including medical standby at large events, rehabilitation and medical monitoring of firefighter and law enforcement officers, public education on disaster preparedness, and more.

Public voting for the winning first responder organization is now open through June 28, 2021, and can be accessed here.

Winners will be announced on September 2, 2021.

