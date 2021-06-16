Blood drive seeks to aid shortage in rural Miss. communities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi Blood Services are looking to aid blood shortages in rural communities.

The two have teamed up for the “You Give It, We Bring It” blood drive, with a goal of collecting 580 units of donated blood.

“We want to bring awareness to the need for blood in Mississippi’s rural areas. We need Mississippians to come out and donate during this special drive,” said Dr. Damon Darsey, professor of emergency medicine and MCES medical director.

The drives will be held in four locations:

Monday, June 21: MedStat EMS with First Franklin Financial, 616 North Applegate St., Winona, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22: Warren County Courthouse, 1803 Grove St., Vicksburg, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; MedStat EMS with First Franklin Financial, 1224 Sunset Drive, Grenada, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: MedStat EMS with Community Bank, 147 Highway 82 East, Indianola, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Simpson County Emergency Management Agency with Magee General Hospital, 300 Third Ave. SE , Magee, 11 a.m-4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29: Jasper County Emergency Management Agency, 37-D Eighth Ave., Bay Springs, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Plus, the main Mississippi Blood Services center at 115 Tree Street in Flowood will take donations toward the effort.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt by mentioning the code EB66 or the words “helicopter” or “AirCare.”

“We want to remind people that 45 units of blood were used for patients on the side of the road in Warren County last year,” Darsey said. “We want residents to donate for their own people, in their own communities.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.