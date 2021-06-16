Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Accomplished producer to offer free film training in Natchez

Crooked Letter Picture Company is hosting a free Production Assistant training for those...
Crooked Letter Picture Company is hosting a free Production Assistant training for those interested in careers in Mississippi’ film industry.
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Crooked Letter Picture Company is hosting a free Production Assistant training for those interested in careers in Mississippi’s film industry.

This event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Crooked Letter Picture Company on 101 High Street, Natchez.

Accommodations are available at Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel for $98 per night, June 25 and 26, with group code “Crooked Letter.”

This training will include:

  • Set Etiquette 101
  • On-set production assistant basic skills training
  • Understanding on-set documents and paperwork
  • A deep dive into movie lingo
  • Q&A with first assistant director and producer Cleta Ellington
  • Q&A with Production Assistant Jared Jackson

Ellington, a Mississippi native, is an accomplished Producer and First Assistant Director, having worked on Mississippi-filmed “Ma,” “Breaking News in Yuba County,” and “Get on Up.”

Her other work includes the television show “Friday Night Lights,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “Filthy Rich.”

“Our goals are to give current production assistants a refresher course post-pandemic as filming gets up and running again in Mississippi as well as train future production assistants for what to expect their first day on a set,” says Ellington.

“We want to make their film set experience less intimidating and prepare them to engage and fulfill the expected duties that come with this position.”

Registration for this free event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
13-year-old boy killed after being hit by vehicle in Morton
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).
‘I hope he sleeps better because of his decision’: Thompson calls out Reeves as COVID-19 unemployment ends
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack

Latest News

Scott Crawford and attorney Andrew Bizer pose for a self portrait outside the U.S. Federal...
Judge invokes Goldfinger in ruling Fondren resident has standing to sue Hinds Co.
Less Humid, Seasonable Heat Ahead of Deep Tropical Moisture Returns This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: less humid, staying hot late week; watching Gulf low this weekend
Tropical impacts are possible over the weekend.
Peyton's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
In the past, Jehovah’s Witnesses have gathered together for their annual conventions at venues...
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel 6K in-person conventions to host global, virtual event
Congressman Bennie Thompson announced that the IRS will continue to provide tax credits to...
Bennie Thompson announces tax credit will help small businesses through September