13-year-old boy killed after being hit by vehicle in Morton

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By Jordon Gray
Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Morton Tuesday, according to Morton Police Chief Crapps.

Crapps says 35-year-old Geran Rae Rojas first struck a vehicle and veered off the roadway into the grass, hitting the 13-year-old.

Rojas’ vehicle then came to a stop after striking a nearby church.

Officials say he has been arrested and charged with driving without a license, having no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

