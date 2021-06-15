YMCA on Fortification Street now fighting metal thieves during property sale

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was once a thriving exercise and recreation hub in the downtown Jackson area.

Unfortunately, the Fortification Street YMCA closed in 2017.

YMCA METAL THIEVES (David Kenney)

Their building has sat empty since then. The building looks okay from the front. There is some overgrowth but, for the most part, it’s intact.

Take a tour of the back and it’s a different story.

The building has been breached in several places with doors wide open and windows broken. The pool area is especially bad with broken glass and the swimming area a fess pool of dirty water and furniture.

Monday I talked to Jeff Speed, who is helping the YMCA sell the property.

Right now they are in serious discussions with a buyer, but metal thieves recently stripped the building of copper and flooded it- which may have thrown a wrench into the whole deal.

Jeff Speed with Speed Commercial Real Estate said, “It’s unfortunate. I was hoping to achieve a certain monetary amount for the Y and that was dramatically impacted by the vandalism which occurred.”

It’s not being disclosed who the buyer is or what they plan to do with the property. There was some talk that they wanted to build apartments there but Jeff Speed said that was not true.

Whatever the case is, something could be coming here as long as they keep the metal thieves and trespassers away before they can close the deal.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.