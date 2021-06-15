Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot day today with highs in the upper 90s. The average high this time of year is 90 and the average low is 69. We are watching the system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It is not better organized at this time, but forecast models remain consistent on the development of this system and moving toward our region Saturday and or Sunday. This could mean wind, rain & tornadoes to impact our area. Several inches of rain are possible in this scenario. Until the center of the system truly develops, forecast track models are subject to shifting considerably. Regardless, drier air is moving in this over the next few days. This will make nights and mornings more comfortable with lows in the 60s and daytime heat more tolerable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 90s. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

