Ron DeSantis signs bill requiring 1 minute for children to pray in school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WLBT) - Governor Ron DeSantis (R, Fla.) signed a bill Monday requiring public schools in his state to allow one minute of silence for children to pray or meditate.

Florida is among nearly 20 other states that give schools the option to hold a moment of silence, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s something that’s important to be able to provide each student the ability every day to be able to reflect and to be able to pray as they see fit,” the governor said.

“The idea that you can just push God out of every institution and be successful; I’m sorry, our Founding Fathers did not believe that,” he continued.

