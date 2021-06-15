Public invited to memorial service Tuesday for Dale Danks Jr., former Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The public is invited to a memorial service for former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks Jr. Tuesday.

Danks, an attorney, died last week after complications from a stroke.

Danks was 81.

He served as mayor of Jackson from 1977 to 1989 when the city transitioned from a mayor-commission form of government to a mayor-council form.

His legacy will be honored Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home on Highway 51 in Madison.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.