One arrested after overnight camper fire in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man in Vicksburg is arrested after a camper fire broke out overnight, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

Firefighters say a camper trailer engulfed in flames on Washington Street, temporarily shutting down a road as crews battled the blaze.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Police detained one individual at the scene due to the suspicious nature of the fire, but investigators did not release the name of the person or potential charges.

Vicksburg Fire Department says it appears there were no injuries.

