Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Miss. college tennis player helps Novak Djokovic prep for French Open before championship

Leo Bresson (L) and Novak Djokovic (R)
Leo Bresson (L) and Novak Djokovic (R)(William Carey University)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A William Carey University tennis star got to work with the best player in the world recently.

Novak Djokovic recently won the French Open, his 19th major championship.

Before that, Djokovic had to defeat Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

That’s where William Carey senior Leo Bresson comes in.

“Nadal is a lefty, so Novak was looking for a left-handed practice partner to get the perfect preparation. Leo is a lefty, too, and was chosen to be his practice partner the day before the semi-final. Novak Djokovic ended up beating Rafael Nadal and considered the match to be one of the best three he’s ever played,” said WCU head tennis coach Marc Lux said.

Bresson, in his hometown of Normandy, France, got to train with the top player in the world.

Bresson is ranked number 2 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and was named an All-American in 2021.

“It’s an amazing experience to share a court with someone like Djokovic. Not many people get to train with the No. 1 in the world in a Grand Slam Tournament like the French Open. He is 100 percent going to be a legend in this sport. He is already – but in the end, I think he will have more Grand Slams than Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal,” Bresson said.

Bresson still has one season left in college. He will return to Mississippi this fall to finish his degree.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Ridgeland police responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Mark Apartments early...
2 arrested in carjacking at Ridgeland apartments
Dominique Champion, 28
Judge denies bond for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal
Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair
All three suspects charged with capital murder in Holmes Co. ATV investigation
Jerrell Jackson
JPS band volunteer faces another 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

Mississippi State advances to College World Series, defeats Notre Dame 11-7
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Arizona powers its way to CWS as Ole Miss' season ends
SOURCE: MSU Athletics
MSU can’t finish off Notre Dame, Game 3 on Monday
SOURCE: Mississippi Braves
M-Braves cap off road trip with big win