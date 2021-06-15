Baby Faces
Man who died in Rankin Co. prison was former coach serving time for sex-related charges

(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County inmate who died Monday morning was a former softball coach serving a 12-year sentence for sex-related charges.

Ricky Roberson, 68, coached at Clarksdale for three decades when he was arrested in September of 2012.

According to WTOK, Roberson initially faced six charges of wrongdoing but was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury of three counts.

The three counts included two counts of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching for incidents that happened between 2010 and 2011.

They involved students who were under his leadership at school.

According to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth, there is no foul play suspected at this time. His body will be taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

