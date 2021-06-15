La. man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a Miss. minor

MARION CO., La. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor, according to authorities.

Authorities say Brandon Brumfield, 24, engaged with an undercover online chatter posing as a 14-year-old on the online dating website “Plenty of Fish.”

Brumfield admitted to law enforcement that he intended to drive from Greensburg, Louisiana, to Columbia, Mississippi, to have sex with the minor he met online.

Officers arrested Brumfield in Marion County in part of a human trafficking operation that began in December 2020.

According to officials, Brumfield is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., where he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life.

