Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Cooler & drier conditions to move in the next few days!

Tropical impacts possible by the weekend...
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s the last of the unseasonably HOT and humid days for awhile as a cold front is just on our doorstep... Anticipate the upper 90s this afternoon in the meantime, with feels like temperatures exceeding 100° for most. Only a stray shower or storm south is possible by the evening commute!

Wednesday through Friday will feature more seasonable temperatures and much lower humidity, making these days the nicest of the 7-day forecast. Enjoy the nicer conditions while they last! Tropical moisture returns by the weekend...

We’ll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico closely this week, where a tropical depression is likely to form & move towards our coastline. Confidence continues to increase that local rain impacts will be felt by this weekend, but as this system hasn’t developed yet, stay tuned for frequent updates as we get closer!

Rachel Coulter

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tropical impacts possible this weekend...
Rachel's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Ridgeland police responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Mark Apartments early...
2 arrested in carjacking at Ridgeland apartments
Dominique Champion, 28
Judge denies bond for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal
Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair
All three suspects charged with capital murder in Holmes Co. ATV investigation
Jerrell Jackson
JPS band volunteer faces another 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Tropical impacts possible this weekend...
Rachel's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer heat hits its peak Tuesday; watching weekend closely
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast