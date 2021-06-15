First Alert Forecast: Cooler & drier conditions to move in the next few days!
Tropical impacts possible by the weekend...
It’s the last of the unseasonably HOT and humid days for awhile as a cold front is just on our doorstep... Anticipate the upper 90s this afternoon in the meantime, with feels like temperatures exceeding 100° for most. Only a stray shower or storm south is possible by the evening commute!
Wednesday through Friday will feature more seasonable temperatures and much lower humidity, making these days the nicest of the 7-day forecast. Enjoy the nicer conditions while they last! Tropical moisture returns by the weekend...
We’ll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico closely this week, where a tropical depression is likely to form & move towards our coastline. Confidence continues to increase that local rain impacts will be felt by this weekend, but as this system hasn’t developed yet, stay tuned for frequent updates as we get closer!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
