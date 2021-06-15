Blackmon and Blackmon out as CDMEC attorneys in Canton Democratic primary legal challenge

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The legitimacy of Canton’s Democratic executive committee is again at the forefront, following a recent decision by Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill.

In orders handed down Tuesday, Weill dismissed Blackmon and Blackmon and Lawrence Blackmon as attorneys for the Canton Democratic Municipal Executive Committee (CDMEC) and ordered their filings to be stricken from the record.

The decision represents a major win for three candidates who are seeking to have the results of Canton’s 2021 Democratic primary overturned.

Aldermen Fred Esco, Rodriquez Brown, and Tim Taylor, all lost their bids for re-election and filed suit challenging their results in the Madison County Circuit Court.

Ed Blackmon, though, said the ruling simply means his firm will no longer be representing the Democratic committee.

“My firm is still representing all of the aldermen who won,” he said. “It’s just a ruling as to the representation of the executive committee. There is some dispute as to who makes up that committee right now.”

Blackmon said his firm was only representing the committee because one of the candidates had named it as a defendant in his election results challenge.

“In one of the suits, the candidate, Esco, named the executive committee as the defendant,” he said. “It was not necessary to do that.”

Blackmon said he will not appeal the judge’s decision.

Blackmon and Blackmon, in their capacities as attorneys for CDMEC, had filed a motion seeking the case to be dismissed.

However, that motion was challenged on the grounds that counsel did not represent the true Democratic committee.

The city has two Democratic committees, one chaired by John Scanlan and Marion Freeman and one chaired by Natwassie Truly, the mayor’s wife.

Scanlan and Freeman claim Truly illegally set up the committee and appointed the attorneys without their consent.

Weill, who was appointed by the state’s high court to preside over the challenge, agreed.

“It is glaringly apparent that Mr. Lawrence Blackmon was hired as an attorney by the Truly Group, not the Scanlan/Freeman Group, and is not qualified to represent the MDEC in these proceedings.

Weill also says that Blackmon is a material witness in the case and that he could be called to give testimony “in view of his purported chairmanship of the Truly Group.”

He points to the fact Blackmon identified himself as chair in a Feb. 14, 2021 letter to Esco notifying him of challenges to his qualification to seek re-election.

“This was approximately two weeks after Ms. Truly had set up the Truly Group initially without the participation of the majority of the elected MDEC.”

In a separate order, Weill points out that Blackmon and Blackmon represented Truly in her appeal of a decision of the committee to disqualify her from seeking re-election.

Truly was seeking re-election to the Democratic executive board. However, the committee chaired by Scanlon had disqualified her and Mayor William Truly from running based on residency requirements.

Esco, Monika Gilkey, Rodriquez Brown, filed separate suits in circuit court as well after the committee disqualified them from seeking office. In March, Senior Status Judge Lamar Pickard ruled that all of the candidates could be placed on the ballot.

“Blackmon and Blackmon represented... Truly in an appeal and trial directly adverse to the CDMEC mere weeks before Blackmon and Blackmon now contends it represents CDMEC,” Weill writes. “This court has been presented no evidence that Blackmon and Blackmon’s conflict of interest was waived by Mr. Scanlan or Mr. Freeman.

“To the contrary, Mr. Scanlan’s letter/answer on file makes clear that Blackmon and Blackmon does not represent the CDMEC but is instead adverse to the committee.”

The executive committee is elected every four years during the municipal elections. Five people were elected to the post in 2017, but two resigned, leaving Scanlon, Freeman, and Truly.

Members are charged with overseeing party primaries. Duties include qualifying candidates, hiring and training poll workers, and certifying results.

In January, minutes of a DMEC meeting show that Scanlan and Freeman had appointed L. Elaine Blair and Charlleis Lovett to the committee, to replace the two members that had resigned.

Truly did not participate in that meeting, but held a public meeting of her own at the Canton Multipurpose Complex to form a new committee.

Weill said Truly called the meeting “without the consent of other CDMEC members,” and that at the meeting “Truly and Mayor Truly, her husband, dismissed the protest of elected CMDEC member Marion Freeman, Sr., who was there to assert that there was already a duly elected (committee).”

Weill said that Truly’s actions violated state statute, which governs the formations of the temporary municipal executive committees.

The election challenge was filed earlier this year, following the April primaries. All three candidates who brought suits point to discrepancies that cost them their races.

Taylor, for instance, alleges that six voters were moved out of his district into another ward. He said at least five of those voters would have cast ballots in his favor.

Esco, meanwhile, said many of his voters were unable to participate in the electoral process because absentee balloting did not begin on time. Absentee voting started March 27, days before the April 6 primary. Under state statute, absentee ballots are supposed to be made available 45 days before the primaries.

Brown argued his opponent submitted paperwork late and therefore should not have been allowed to run.

Lawrence Blackmon, Ed Blackmon’s son who has his own practice, could not be reached.

Weill has not decided on the merits of the challenges themselves and the case was still ongoing.

Copies of Weill’s orders are shown below.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.