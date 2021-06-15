Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Josh Carter
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College was among the 286 “high-impact organizations” recently donated to by billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

The $20 million donation is the largest gift in the college’s history.

“This generous gift from MacKenzie Scott will have a transformational impact on our college and community,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president. “[...] It makes me proud that Ms. Scott and other generous Gulf Coast donors and supporters recognize the good work we do, and they trust us to continue that work.”

Last year, Scott, the wealthiest woman in the world, gifted both Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College with multi-million dollar donations.

She also gave $9 million to the Mississippi Food Network.

Scott announced the news in a Medium post on Tuesday. In the post, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos revealed that over the first quarter of 2021, her team donated “$2,739,000,000 in gifts to 286 high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.”

“Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity,” Scott wrote, “so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Ridgeland police responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Mark Apartments early...
2 arrested in carjacking at Ridgeland apartments
Dominique Champion, 28
Judge denies bond for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal
Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair
All three suspects charged with capital murder in Holmes Co. ATV investigation
Jerrell Jackson
JPS band volunteer faces another 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (6-15-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (6-15-21)
These headstones are among those relocated to the UMMC Cemetery in 1992. The photos were...
UMMC gets funding to begin exhumation of thousands of bodies under hospital soil
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch
AG Fitch again attempting to serve Chinese government in COVID-19 lawsuit