COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Twenty-seven year old Henry Morris III is wanted by the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

Morris is wanted for auto burglary as well as conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morris call the sheriff’s office at 601-894-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

