2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021

NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW IBERIA, La. (KSLA) - A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in New Iberia on Monday, June 14, the sheriff’s office confirms.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, which happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. Deputies were called out to the 700 block of Fox Road and found the boy inside, the sheriff’s office reports.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

KidsandCars.org says this incident marks the first such death in Louisiana in 2021. The organization goes on to say Louisiana ranks 6th in the nation for child hot car deaths, with 41 reported since 1993.

“About 56% of hot car deaths are the result of children being unknowingly left in vehicles and about 26% get in on their own and become trapped,” said Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Car Safety. “This is a danger that every parent and caregiver must take seriously. It has happened to the most loving, responsible, and attentive parents.”

