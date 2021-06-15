Baby Faces
2 arrests made in Vicksburg murder

Two suspects have been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Malik Vallarie.
Two suspects have been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Malik Vallarie.
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Two suspects are in custody at this time and have been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Malik Vallarie.

Officers responded to the area around Old Mill Road in reference to shots being fired on Monday, June 14.

Officers discovered Vallarie in a wooded area behind the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laqesha Davis, 29, and Demarion Reed, 15, both of Vicksburg, are in custody at this time and charged with murder.

In addition to the murder charge, Davis will also be charged with instructing a juvenile to commit a felony.

They are scheduled to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon.

