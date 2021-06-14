Woman charged with neglect after child tested positive for drugs
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is charged with neglect after a child tested positive for drugs, Oxford police say.
Investigators arrested and charged Tabatha Perkins, 31, with child neglect.
Child Protective Services reported to police that a child had tested positive for a controlled substance.
Memphis police arrested Perkins and transported her to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
A judge issued Perkins a $20,000 bond.
