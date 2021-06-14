Baby Faces
Woman charged with neglect after child tested positive for drugs

Tabatha Perkins, 31
Tabatha Perkins, 31(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is charged with neglect after a child tested positive for drugs, Oxford police say.

Investigators arrested and charged Tabatha Perkins, 31, with child neglect.

Child Protective Services reported to police that a child had tested positive for a controlled substance.

Memphis police arrested Perkins and transported her to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

A judge issued Perkins a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

