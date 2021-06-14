Baby Faces
Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center observes Juneteenth with free admission

By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In commemoration of Juneteenth, The Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Centers is offering free admission, Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas.

It also generally commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America.

Although not a federal holiday, Juneteenth is recognized by 47 states, including Mississippi, as a commemorative date and is celebrated in a variety of ways by local organizations and governments.

The Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center is located at 528 Bloom Street in Jackson.

