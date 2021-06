BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Santana will play at the Brandon Amphitheater this fall.

The Blessing and Miracles tour is making its stop in Central Mississippi on September 26.

The legendary band will play their hits spanning a 50-year career in music.

Tickets go one sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

