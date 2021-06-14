Rankin Co. inmate dies at hospital

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died Monday morning.

Ricky Roberson, 68, had been taken to the hospital for an unknown reason and later died, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said.

Ruth says no foul play is suspected in Roberson’s death.

He had been serving a 12 year sentence for exploitation of a child.

The body will be taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

