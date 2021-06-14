Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Rankin Co. inmate dies at hospital

Ricky Roberson
Ricky Roberson(MDOC)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died Monday morning.

Ricky Roberson, 68, had been taken to the hospital for an unknown reason and later died, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said.

Ruth says no foul play is suspected in Roberson’s death.

He had been serving a 12 year sentence for exploitation of a child.

The body will be taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
Coroner identifies victim of Sunday morning homicide in West Jackson
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Over 9K customers in Mississippi wake up without power after severe thunderstorms
Dominique Champion, 28
Judge denies bond for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
A man in his early 20′s was fatally shot in Vicksburg, according to the Vicksburg Police...
Man fatally shot in Vicksburg, police say
Jerrell Jackson
JPS band volunteer faces another 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges
Lumumba discusses the city's latest homicide at a press conference Monday.
Lumumba: Jackson needs alternatives to ‘overburdened judicial system’