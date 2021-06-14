Baby Faces
Pelahatchie man could face 10 years in prison for harboring an illegal immigrant

By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie man pleaded guilty Monday to harboring an illegal immigrant.

According to documents, Salvador Delgado-Nieves, 58, worked for Southern Knights Industrial Services as the manager at A&B Inc., a poultry processing plant in Pelahatchie. 

He was charged with aiding and abetting the harboring of an illegal alien for financial gain as a manager of the company.

Delgado-Nieves is scheduled for sentencing on September 15 of this year. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. 

A woman from Brandon pleaded guilty to the same charges earlier this year, which stemmed from a 2019 ICE raid across Central Mississippi.

Iris Villalon, 45, operated Southern Knights Industrial Services. Her arrest was tied to the August 2019 ICE raid which resulted in nearly 700 people being detained.

It was the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

