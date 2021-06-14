Monday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After reaching 97 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest temperature so far this year in Jackson, we are looking at 90 degree highs for much of this week, through at least Friday.  While highs will be in the lower 90s, lower humidity is also arriving from a front coming in from the north.  This will make for tolerable heat going forward this week.  At the same time, we need to watch what’s happening in the southern Gulf of Mexico.  Also known as the Bay of Campeche, an area of low pressure if poorly organized right now but expected to develop into a weak tropical system this week.  It may impact our weekend weather and will likely impact weekend weather along the Gulf coast.  Weak tropical systems can be misleading.  They may lack the force of hurricanes, but they can produce tornadoes, gusty damaging winds and torrential flash flooding rains.  This is something that we need to watch as some parts of our viewing area may receive winds, severe weather and torrential rain this weekend.  Check back for frequent updates.  Average high this time of year is 90 and the average low is 69.  Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

