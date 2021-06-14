Lumumba, city leaders announce construction on new West Jackson fire station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials marked the start of construction on a new fire station, that they say will benefit homeowners, business owners, and firefighters alike.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to commemorate the beginning of construction on Fire Station No. 20.

The station will replace the existing station, which has been plagued with structural problems for years, Chief Willie Owens said.

“People pass this fire station and they say it looks OK,” he said. “They go inside and change their minds.

“We’ve had a lot of issues with this building – Yazoo Clay, plumbing problems because of Yazoo Clay. We’ve spent a lot of money on plumbing and on overhead doors,” the chief said. “We live a third of our lives at the fire station. This is just like home for them. They live here, cook here and sleep here when they get a chance... We just needed a new building.”

In March, the Jackson City Council approved spending $3.1 million to construct the new station, which will be located on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

The facility is being built by Castle Black, Inc. and was designed by Canizaro Cawthon and Davis.

“It’s designed in a way we want our firefighters living and working,” said Steve Davis, a principal with Canizaro Cawthon.

Among amenities, the facility features a full-building generator, which means firefighters will be “able to serve the surrounding community, no matter what the power situation is.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba thanked Chief Owens, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, and the Federal Aviation Administration for making the project possible. Because of the location of the airport, the FAA had to sign off on the plans.

“There are a lot of invested parties on this project,” Lumumba said. “We’re grateful to see this happen and grateful for your hard work to make this happen.”

