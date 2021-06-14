Man fatally shot in Vicksburg, police say

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Vicksburg, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

Vicksburg Police Captain Michael Bryant says the shooting occurred near the Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 100 Old Mill Road around 2:33 p.m.

According to police, they are questioning several people to learn more information regarding the shooting.

