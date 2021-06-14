Man fatally shot in Vicksburg, police say

Baby Faces
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Vicksburg, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

Vicksburg Police Captain Michael Bryant says the shooting occurred near the Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 100 Old Mill Road around 2:33 p.m.

According to police, they are questioning several people to learn more information regarding the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

