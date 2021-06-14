M-Braves cap off road trip with big win

BILOXI, Miss. - The Mississippi Braves waited through a long rain delay on Sunday afternoon, but a season-high 11 runs and 16 hits led to an 11-2 thrashing of the Biloxi Shuckers for the 20th win of 2021. The Braves won five of six from their Mississippi rival and end the long road trip, 8-4.

The M-Braves hit two more home runs on Sunday giving them 40 for the season, and 12 during the six-game series.

The M-Braves (20-16) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Braden Shewmake leadoff home run to right. The Texas A&M star’s third home run was his second of the series. Later in the first inning, Greyson Jenista singled home Justin Dean and Trey Harris, part of a five-hit inning to lead 3-0.

Hayden Deal tossed 3.0 no-hit innings, but he did surrender an unearned run in the bottom of the third inning due to two M-Braves errors. Mississippi had committed just one error in their last 11 games, but a fielding error by Wendell Rijo and throwing error by Shea Langeliers led to a Biloxi run to make it 3-1. Deal walked three and struck out two over the 3.0 innings.

Dean collected the second of his four hits with a two-run double in the fourth inning scoring Drew Lugbauer and Jacob Pearson. The Braves kept the foot on the gas with three more runs in the fifth inning with two outs. Lugbauer singled in CJ Alexander to make it 6-1, Pearson tripled in Lugbauer, and it was 7-1, then Dean singled in Pearson, and it was 8-1.

After giving up a run in the fifth, the Braves pushed the run total to double digits in the seventh with three more runs. Jenista opened the frame with a double, and then two batters later, Pearson hit an opposite-field home run, and it was 10-2. After back-to-back singles from Shewmake and Dean, Trey Harris singled in Shewmake, and it was 11-2.

Dean led the offense by finishing 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI. The Mauldin, SC native is now T-3rd in the league with nine two-baggers. Shewmake, Harris, Jenista, Lugbauer, and Pearson all added two hits in the big win. Everyone in the lineup reached base safely.

Braves’ reliever Brooks Wilson (W, 1-1) was credited with the win, while Troy Bacon, Chris Nunn, and Daysbel Hernandez added solid relief.

The M-Braves will be off on Monday and return to Trustmark Park on Tuesday for a 12-game homestand against the Barons and Smokies. Game one of the six-game series against Birmingham is on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. RHP Odalvi Javier (3-0, 1.40) will start for the Braves against a to-be-determined starter for the Barons

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.