Judge denies bond for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal

Dominique Champion, 28
Dominique Champion, 28(JPD)
By Anthony Warren
Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman who allegedly shot and killed a man outside a Krystal restaurant last Thursday was denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court.

On Friday, a judge denied bond for 28-year-old Dominique Champion, who is being charged with capital murder and shoplifting in connection with the death of Robert Earl McGowan Jr.

The homicide occurred outside the Krystal fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road.

Police say McGowan, 46, was shot while walking across the restaurant’s parking lot by a woman driving a sedan.

McGowan later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say drugs could have been involved and that Champion had not been provoked before allegedly shooting him.

Champion is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center and awaiting her case to be bound over to Hinds County Court.

Meanwhile, Champion is facing embezzlement charges dating back to 2016.

A year after being indicted, Circuit Judge Bill Gowan put her sentencing on hold to allow Champion to participate in a pre-trial intervention program.

After failing to fulfill requirements, the case was reopened and placed back on the circuit docket in May 2019.

Months later, in February 2020, a bench warrant was issued for Champion’s arrest after she failed to appear in court.

It was not known if Champion was ever arrested on that warrant.

