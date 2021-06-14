JPS band volunteer faces another 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Public Schools band volunteer and school bus driver pleaded guilty Tuesday to producing child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca.

Authorities say that in 2017 and 2018, that Jerrell Lea’Shun Jackson, 34, of Ridgeland, video-recorded himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minor females at his apartment.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30, and faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years, according to a press release from LaMarca’s office.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Asst. U.S. Attorney Glenda Hayes.

Jackson was sentenced to 40 years on August 31, 2020, after he was charged with sexual battery and human trafficking involving underage girls who were students at Callaway High.

He was being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child exploitation and abuse.

It was unclear if Jackson’s federal sentence would run concurrently or consecutively to his state sentence.

