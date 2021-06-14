Baby Faces
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack

By Anthony Warren and Quentin Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department and state agencies are investigating the death of Ashley Henley, a former state representative found dead Sunday.

The North Mississippi Herald reports that Henley was found on Patricia Drive, at the Water Valley Boat Landing Community Sunday night.

Yalobusha County Coroner identified the body as Henley. Henley’s sister-in-law was found dead inside a burned-out trailer at the same location in December, the Herald reports.

Sheriff Mark Fulco told the Herald that deputies were sent to the scene around 10 p.m. Multiple agencies joined later, and officials were on the site until after 2 a.m.

According to Henley’s husband, Brandon Henley, investigators told him that his wife was shot in the head while trimming grass. He said he thinks it was “an ambush-style” shooting.

Henley also revealed that he hasn’t heard anything from the Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department regarding his sister’s death from December of 2019. No arrests have yet been made in that case.

Henley, a Republican, represented the 40th district from 2016 to 2020. She was defeated for re-election in 2019 by 14 votes.

Russ Latino, president of Empower Mississippi, said he was saddened to hear about Henley’s passing. “She was someone who very much wanted to make a positive difference in the world,” he said. “Tragic circumstances.”

House Speaker Philip Gunn also was shocked and saddened by the news. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ashley’s family and friends,” he said.

We have reached out to Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department and are still awaiting a callback.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

