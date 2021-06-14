Baby Faces
Gov. Reeves says he would support legislation that bans Critical Race Theory in Miss. classrooms

By Josh Carter
Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves stated that he would be willing to support legislation that bans Critical Race Theory from being taught in Mississippi classrooms.

He made the announcement Thursday on the radio program, The Gallo Show.

As of now, Reeves said that he is unaware of any school district in Mississippi that teaches the curriculum.

However, if it were to become an issue, he said, “I believe we ought to pass legislation and pass a law to make these school districts unable to teach CRT in our classrooms.”

“We’ve seen that in other states. I’m willing to do it,” Reeves continued. “We don’t have to do it if no districts are currently operating. But if that becomes apparent, I am prepared to support any legislation that eliminates the ability for CRT to be taught in Mississippi’s classrooms. Much like many, many, many states around the country.”

Florida has become the most recent state to ban Critical Race Theory, asserting that it could “distort historical events.”

Proponents of CRT say that it is an aid to critically examine the laws of the country which some feel are unjust towards people of color.

A bill was introduced earlier this year in the Mississippi Senate that would withhold state funds from any school teaching from The 1619 Project.

Sen. Angela Burks Hill, who authored the bill, described the curriculum written by Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones as “racially divisive.”

