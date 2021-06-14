Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Feels like temperatures near 110° today!

Drier air returns mid-week but won’t last long...
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After the hottest weekend of the year, temperatures will hit the mid-upper 90s once again this afternoon... Since humidity remains very high and uncomfortable across the area, feels like temperatures of 105-110° will be expected today as well. Please stay hydrated & take frequent breaks from the sun if you must be outdoors for extended periods of time! Widely scattered showers and storms, possibly strong-severe, could cool a few of us off along and south of I-20, but coverage won’t be as impressive as yesterday.

Fortunately, these brutal feels like temperatures won’t last all week long as a cold front moves through by Tuesday, pushing drier air into the region. Although we’ll still be hot this week, topping out in the low 90s each afternoon, feels like temperatures likely won’t exceed 100°. Mainly dry conditions will last through Friday as well!

This weekend will be even cooler, only topping out in the upper 80s, but we’ll be much wetter Saturday through the start of next week. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could become a Tropical Depression later this week will bring us a surge of moisture regardless of development!

Stay tuned for frequent updates as we fine tune rain totals and timing into the weekend...

Rachel Coulter

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Big changes ahead!
Rachel's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
Coroner identifies victim of Sunday morning homicide in West Jackson
Over 9K customers in Mississippi wake up without power after severe thunderstorms
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Severe Thunderstorm warning for Madison and Yazoo County
Severe Thunderstorm warnings canceled for Mississippi Counties

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast
MEMA drones capture flooding
WATCH: Drone video shows extent of flooding in North Miss.
Big changes ahead!
Rachel's Monday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer sizzle hits its stride early week