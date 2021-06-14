First Alert Forecast: Feels like temperatures near 110° today!

After the hottest weekend of the year, temperatures will hit the mid-upper 90s once again this afternoon... Since humidity remains very high and uncomfortable across the area, feels like temperatures of 105-110° will be expected today as well. Please stay hydrated & take frequent breaks from the sun if you must be outdoors for extended periods of time! Widely scattered showers and storms, possibly strong-severe, could cool a few of us off along and south of I-20, but coverage won’t be as impressive as yesterday.

Whew... And we're only going up from here 😅



Keep the water handy, especially if you have to be outdoors at any point this afternoon/early evening!#mswx @wlbt pic.twitter.com/Vh0s6bRRUX — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) June 14, 2021

Fortunately, these brutal feels like temperatures won’t last all week long as a cold front moves through by Tuesday, pushing drier air into the region. Although we’ll still be hot this week, topping out in the low 90s each afternoon, feels like temperatures likely won’t exceed 100°. Mainly dry conditions will last through Friday as well!

This weekend will be even cooler, only topping out in the upper 80s, but we’ll be much wetter Saturday through the start of next week. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could become a Tropical Depression later this week will bring us a surge of moisture regardless of development!

There is now a high chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico this week, per the latest NHC update...



Local impacts (regardless of development) will be possible this weekend, but we're still several days out.



Stay tuned for frequent updates!#mswx @wlbt pic.twitter.com/bfA2LfaGgK — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) June 14, 2021

Stay tuned for frequent updates as we fine tune rain totals and timing into the weekend...

Rachel Coulter

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

