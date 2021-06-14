‘Everyone should be welcome here’: Ocean Springs proclaims June as Pride Month

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs City Hall is lit up in the colors of the rainbow and will stay that way all month to celebrate Pride.

Mayor Shea Dobson signed a proclamation last week officially recognizing June as Pride Month in the City of Discovery. A colorful display outside City Hall marked the occasion, kicking off a weekend of events downtown that celebrated love.

“This is something that we care about,” said Dobson. “Everyone should be welcome here in the city and throughout the Gulf Coast and the state regardless of their sexual identity or anything of that nature.”

Ocean Springs is the first city on the Gulf Coast to ever recognize Pride Month. For the mayor, he just wanted to make sure everyone - no matter how they identify or who they love - knows that the city is welcoming to all.

Thank You Mayor Shea Dobson for the First Pride Proclamation for Ocean Springs!!! Posted by Ocean Springs Pride on Saturday, June 12, 2021

“A lot of people don’t know this but my grandfather was gay and supported the gay community in New Orleans,” said Dobson. “He was a pillar in the community. Being able to show everyone that we support them is something I feel is in a way honoring him, as well.”

A couple of blocks from city hall, artist and business owner Matt Stebly is showing his support for the LGBTQIA community by flying a pride flag outside his business, Twisted Anchor Tattoo and Fine Art Gallery.

“To see that Shea (Dobson) signed the proclamation for Pride Month for the city, it means a lot that the leader of the city would take those steps to really make the city feel a little bit more unity than I feel like it has in the past,” said Stebly.

Stebly said his grandfather - nationally renowned artist Walter Anderson - would have been proud to see the city he loved be so accepting. For Stebly and other business owners downtown, the doors are open to everyone.

“Everyone’s welcome here. As long as you’re a good person, you’re welcome here,” said Stebly.

Ocean Springs Pride Council is happy to announce the City of Ocean Springs has issued their 1st Pride Proclamation for... Posted by Ocean Springs Pride on Monday, June 7, 2021

On Saturday, people of all ages showed up for the annual Pride Ride through downtown Ocean Springs. Each year, the event has grown to include more participation from residents and businesses.

Community activists and allies say events like this and the mayor’s proclamation are crucial to showing the LGBTQIA community that the Gulf Coast is an inclusive place to work and live.

“I think it’s important, especially for the youth, to know that there are people that support you,” said Noelle Nolan-Rider, who started the Pride Ride in Ocean Springs three years ago. “We are building a community day by day. We are going to be inclusive.”

The next big event for Pride Month is happening across the bridge in Biloxi on Saturday, June 26. The Gulf Coast Association of Pride will once again host its Pride Day festival at Point Cadet. It’s an event that brought out that hundreds of people last time it was held in 2019.

The festival will kick off with a pre-party the night before at Sipps in downtown Gulfport. For more information on the Pride Day Festival, visit the organization’s website.

SIPPS will be kicking off Pride weekend with a bang. You won’t want to miss it. It’s getting closer and we are so excited. See you soon. Posted by Gulf Coast Association of Pride - GCAP on Friday, June 4, 2021

