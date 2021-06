NEW YORK (WTVA) - A dog from Tupelo, Mississippi won Best of Breed in Sunday’s Westminster Dog Show.

George, a Bernese Mountain Dog, took home the award in the Working-Class Division. Kenny and Kathy Cook own George, who is 3 years old.

George competed for Best of Show in the Working-Class Division but did not place in the top five.

