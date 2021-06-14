Baby Faces
All three suspects charged with capital murder in Holmes Co. ATV investigation

Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair
Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair(Holmes-Humphreys County/Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department says a third suspect is behind bars for the death of Kyle Craig, the Ocean Springs man who was killed when he attempted to purchase a four-wheeler.

The sheriff says Parveion Harris, 17, is behind bars as well as Montavious Landfair, 20, and Darius Erving, 17.

All three individuals are charged with capital murder the sheriff says, but Erving has an additional charge for escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning.

Deputies say his family brought him back to the Holmes County jail about 24 hours after he escaped.

June 2nd Holmes County deputies say Kyle Craig went to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler, but he was later found shot and killed near a truck stop.

Craig’s family said ever since he was 16 years old, Kyle would buy and sell 4-wheelers all the time, and he used Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as his source of communication.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

