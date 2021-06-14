Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

39 candidates compete for Miss Mississippi crown

39 candidates will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi
39 candidates will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi(Miss Mississippi)
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-nine Candidates from across the Magnolia State will compete for the coveted crown of Miss Mississippi.

The preliminary competition will be June 23-25 beginning at 7 p.m.

The final night of competition is set for June 26 at 8 p.m.

Candidate information can be found here.

Listed below is a schedule of events.

Miss Mississippi Events

Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m: All contestants and the Magnolia Belles and Beaus will appear in the Miss Mississippi Parade through downtown Vicksburg.

Autograph parties

Wednesday, June 23: Group B contestants will participate in an Autograph Party from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at George Carr Buick GMC.

Thursday, June 21: Group A and C contestants will participate in an Autograph Party in downtown Vicksburg from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Contestants will be located at various stores along Washington Street.

Competition

June 23-26: Competition will begin at 7 p.m. each preliminary night and at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Preliminary competition will also be livestreamed for $15 each night with the Saturday night show being streamed for free.

Click here to purchase your package.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
Coroner identifies victim of Sunday morning homicide in West Jackson
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Over 9K customers in Mississippi wake up without power after severe thunderstorms
Dominique Champion, 28
Judge denies bond for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
A man in his early 20′s was fatally shot in Vicksburg, according to the Vicksburg Police...
Man fatally shot in Vicksburg, police say
Jerrell Jackson
JPS band volunteer faces another 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges
Lumumba discusses the city's latest homicide at a press conference Monday.
Lumumba: Jackson needs alternatives to ‘overburdened judicial system’