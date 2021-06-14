Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 arrested in carjacking at Ridgeland apartments

Ridgeland police responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Mark Apartments early...
Ridgeland police responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Mark Apartments early Monday morning.(Ridgeland Police Department)
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Mark Apartments early Monday morning.

Dajuan Reed and Montavious Wilson took a Honda Civic at gunpoint from a resident of the apartment complex.

The victim gave officers information on a suspect vehicle. The vehicle was later located and a pursuit ensued that led the officers into Jackson.

The suspects wrecked the vehicle on Shady Lane in South Jackson, three suspects fled on foot, two were apprehended.

A third suspect from the pursuit was not located.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no one was injured.

The stolen Honda Civic has not been located at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
Coroner identifies victim of Sunday morning homicide in West Jackson
Over 9K customers in Mississippi wake up without power after severe thunderstorms
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Severe Thunderstorm warning for Madison and Yazoo County
Severe Thunderstorm warnings canceled for Mississippi Counties

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
A man in his early 20′s was fatally shot in Vicksburg, according to the Vicksburg Police...
Man fatally shot in Vicksburg, police say
Jerrell Jackson
JPS band volunteer faces another 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges
Lumumba discusses the city's latest homicide at a press conference Monday.
Lumumba: Jackson needs alternatives to ‘overburdened judicial system’