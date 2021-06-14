2 arrested in carjacking at Ridgeland apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Mark Apartments early Monday morning.

Dajuan Reed and Montavious Wilson took a Honda Civic at gunpoint from a resident of the apartment complex.

The victim gave officers information on a suspect vehicle. The vehicle was later located and a pursuit ensued that led the officers into Jackson.

The suspects wrecked the vehicle on Shady Lane in South Jackson, three suspects fled on foot, two were apprehended.

A third suspect from the pursuit was not located.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no one was injured.

The stolen Honda Civic has not been located at this time.

