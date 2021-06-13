Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Over 30k customers in Mississippi without power due to severe thunderstorms

By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 30 thousand Mississippians are without power due to severe thunderstorms, according to PowerOutage.us.

So far, the hardest-hit areas have been Lauderdale County, which has nearly 7,247 outages; Kemper County, which has more than 3,000 outages; and Newton County, with more than 2,342.

Click here to see how many outages are in your county.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
JPD investigating overnight homicide in West Jackson
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm warning for Madison and Yazoo County
Severe Thunderstorm warnings canceled for Mississippi Counties
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County