Over 30k customers in Mississippi without power due to severe thunderstorms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 30 thousand Mississippians are without power due to severe thunderstorms, according to PowerOutage.us.

So far, the hardest-hit areas have been Lauderdale County, which has nearly 7,247 outages; Kemper County, which has more than 3,000 outages; and Newton County, with more than 2,342.

Click here to see how many outages are in your county.

