Ole Miss defeats Arizona to force a Game 3 in Super Regionals

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Ole Miss defeated Arizona in a resounding fashion 12-3 to force a Game 3 in the Super Regionals.

Jacob Gonzalez hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring and added a two-run double in the Mississippi’s six-run second.

Doug Nikhazy (12-2) gave up two runs on six hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and his 12 wins are a single-season program record.

Donta Williams went 2 for 4 with a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning for Arizona (44-16).

The Rebels will face off against the Wildcats again on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

The winner will head to Omaha to compete in the College World Series.

