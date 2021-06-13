Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Judge tosses hospital workers’ vaccine requirement challenge

In a scathing ruling Saturday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston deemed lead plaintiff...
In a scathing ruling Saturday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston deemed lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges’ contention that the vaccines are “experimental and dangerous” to be false and otherwise irrelevant.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.

In a scathing ruling Saturday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston deemed lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges’ contention that the vaccines are “experimental and dangerous” to be false and otherwise irrelevant. He also found that her likening the vaccination requirement to the Nazis’ forced medical experimentation on concentration camp captives during the Holocaust to be “reprehensible.”

Hughes also ruled that making vaccinations a condition of employment was not coercion, as Bridges contended.

“Bridges can freely choose to accept or refuse a COVID-19 vaccine; however, if she refuses, she will simply need to work somewhere else. If a worker refuses an assignment, changed office, earlier start time, or other directive, he may be properly fired. Every employment includes limits on the worker’s behavior in exchange for remuneration. That is all part of the bargain,” Hughes concluded.

Jared Woodfill, a Houston lawyer representing Bridges and the other clients, promised an appeal.

“All of my clients continue to be committed to fighting this unjust policy,” Woodfill said in a statement. “What is shocking is that many of my clients were on the front line treating COVID-positive patients at Texas Methodist Hospital during the height of the pandemic. As a result, many of them contracted COVID-19. As a thank you for their service and sacrifice, Methodist Hospital awards them a pink slip and sentences them to bankruptcy.”

Employees had a June 7 deadline to complete their immunization.

In a Tuesday memo, the hospital system’s CEO, Marc Boom, said that 24,947 employees had complied with the vaccination requirement and that 27 of the 178 others had received the first of a two-dose vaccine and wouldn’t be fired if they got their second. The rest are subject to termination.

He also wrote that 285 other employees received medical or religious exemptions, and 332 were deferred because they were pregnant or for some other reason.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
JPD investigating overnight homicide in West Jackson
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
He’s 29, Black and a principal in Jackson, leading kids in the area he grew up in
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later

Latest News

Marley, a 7-year-old Labrador retriever, is at home recovering after saving his owner,...
‘Hero’ dog takes 2 rattlesnake bites to save beloved owner
The dog nearly died from snake bites to his tongue and lip. He needed four doses of antivenin.
'He's my best friend': Owner, 18, credits dog with saving him from rattlesnake
Biden is the 13th sitting U.S. President to meet Queen Elizabeth II, 12 of whom she met during...
Biden meets with Queen Elizabeth II during foreign trip
The FAA says it has received around 2,900 reports of unruly behavior by passengers so far this...
Number of unruly airline passengers on the rise in US
The number of 4-year-olds participating in preschool fell from 71% before the pandemic to 54%...
Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall