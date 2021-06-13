JPD investigating overnight homicide in West Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.

This is the city’s 63rd homicide this year.

The coroner reports that it happened at Valley and West Capitol Street.

The male victim was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the body, while inside a silver Infinity.

The victim succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no further information at this time.

